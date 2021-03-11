The Madison County Fiscal Court heard the second reading of a land use ordinance regulating the use of agricultural property for commercial businesses.
Under the legislation, commercial businesses seeking to stage weddings or other events in barns or farms would be required to obtain a conditional use permit from the county board of adjustments.
Director of Madison County Planning and Building Codes Director Bert Thomas said in previous meetings that the effort to clarify the ordinance was prompted after a county resident sued a business that was staging weddings in private land. He added, however, that is it still legal for residents to stage weddings or other private events on their own property without having to secure a conditional use permit.
Thomas noted that staging weddings on farms or in barns has become something of a trend lately, which spurred county officials to revise existing laws.
In other news, Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said the county is doing a brisk business cleaning up storm debris from last month’s severe weather. Taylor noted that over 500 appointments have been met, and that the first two appointment periods have already been booked up. The scheduling period for the third round of pickup is April 1 through April 15, followed by debris pickup on April 19 through April 29. Debris must be set at the curbside by April 19. Call (859) 624-4709 to schedule an appointment, or visit madisoncountyky.us for more information.
In Related news, Madison County Fire Department Chief Tim Gray urged residents who are trying to burn their storm debris to exercise caution since there is a high risk of starting fires because of dry weather. Chief Gray reminded residents that controlled burns should occur at least 150 feet away from a woodland area or structure, and that it should be burned between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Gray urged residents to call the fire department at (859) 624-4776 to let the fire department know when they would be burning to help the department avoid being called out on false alarms.
In other business, the Fiscal Court unanimously approved a resolution for a mutual aid agreement between the Madison County Fire Department and the Blue Grass Army Depot Fire Department. The agreement allows the fire departments to help one another in the event of an emergency either at the depot or within county limits.
Also Tuesday, the court approved a slate of reappointments to county administrative boards, including Dr. Paula Maionchi and Cory Erdmann to the Madison County Nuisance Board, Mary Kerns and Ashley Combs Young to the Madison County Ethics Board, John Thomas to the Madison County Utilities Board, and Jill Cornelison to the Madison County EMS Board.
The court approved a CSEPP contract for virtual desktop enhancement software and hardware for 13 Layers and SHI.
In a personnel related move, the court unanimously adopted a measure to give part-time employees of the county coroner, sheriffs and fiscal court departments incentive pay. Judge Reagan Taylor said the employees were inadvertently omitted earlier in the year when full-time employees received a one-time $1,000 bonus related to their service during the pandemic. Under the ordinance, part-time staffers employed before July 1, 2020 receive $500 in incentive pay, while those employed after August 1 received $250.
Also Tuesday, the court approved a round of hires for the Battlefield Golf Course, signaling the beginning of a new season. Seasonal golf cart attendants hired included Carl McCrae, David Hall, Donnie Helton, James Collins, Timothy Freeman, as well as Caswell Patton, who was hired as golf shop attendant.
The court met in executive session for approximately 30 minutes to discuss a personnel matter, after which it was announced that a CSEPP employee was suspended for three days.
The next meeting of the Madison County Fiscal Court will be March 23.
