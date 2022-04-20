Lanny Darrel Kidwell, 71, returned to his heavenly home on April 18, 2022 after a valiant battle with a long illness
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, April 22, 2022, at Kerby Knob Baptist Church, McKee, with Rev Darrin Hisel officiating. Visitation will begin at noon, at the church on Friday.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
