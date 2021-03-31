On Sunday March 28, 2021 Larry Adams left peacefully to meet the Lord while surrounded by loved ones at his aunt’s home.
Funeral services were at 2 p.m., Wednesday March 31, 2021 at Harmons Lick Holiness Church. Bro. Michael Leger officiated and burial followed in the Harmons Lick Holiness Church Saylor Cemetery.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
To send flowers to the family of Larry Adams, please visit Tribute Store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.