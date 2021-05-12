Larry Chadwell

Born at home to Corb Lewis and Sadie Statom Chadwell on August 6, 1941, he was the eldest of their four children. He passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at home after a long illness at the age of 79. He was a 1960 graduate of Paint Lick High School where he thought he was a favorite of Mrs. Little, the principal, because she often took him out of class to go with her to the bank.
He was a farmer and a building contractor with special gifts as a master trim carpenter. His favorite jobs around the farm were mowing and working with his beloved Tennessee Walking Horses. As a construction contractor, he worked in residential construction and remodeling, commercial construction, and historical restoration.
He served in the Army both active duty and reserves and earned the rank of Sergeant First Class. He earned a commendation for sharp shooting.
He was married to the former Linda Abney for 58 years. He lived in Garrard County all of his life and made his home in Paint Lick. He and Linda had two daughters: Lorren Jones (Rick) of Ona, WV and Lesley DePaola (Dan) of Louisville, KY.
He was a member of the Paint Lick United Methodist Church. He led the 4-H Horse Club in Garrard County in the late 70’s and was involved with Garrard County Farm Bureau. He was a proud Republican and served as a precinct worker at the polls for many years.
He enjoyed vacationing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina with his family, rising early each morning to surf fish.
He enjoyed trail riding and served as President of the Trail Pleasure Saddle Club for several terms. During his tenure, he provided leadership for grant awards. from the state of Kentucky to make improvements to the horse trail facilities at Logan Hubble Park.
He was an excellent cook known for his signature dishes including: his coveted bourbon balls, his famous peanut brittle, his fried green tomatoes, his pork chops at Valentine’s Dinner at the Paint Lick United Methodist Church and his deep-fried turkeys that graced several tables at Thanksgiving in the Paint Lick community.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his three siblings: Jerry Chadwell, Betty Jane Chadwell and Kay Brown.
He is survived by his wife, daughters, granddaughters: Ashley Kinker (Nathan), Allison Womack (Trey), Avery DePaola and Ansley DePaola, three great grand-children, four nephews and one niece . Each of his granddaughters appreciated their Granddaddy’s special ability to make each one of them feel as if they were his favorite and know that they were.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 5-8pm and Funeral services officiated by Rev Greg Gallaher on Friday, May 14, 2021 at 1pm at Ramsey Young Funeral Home, Lancaster, KY. Burial to follow funeral in the Old Paint Lick Cemetery. Pallbearers to be: Corbin Brown, Eddie Carter, Todd Chadwell, Dan DePaola, Rick Jones, James Lane and Bill West. Honorary Pallbearers to be: Ken, Terry and Elijah Anderson, Roger Hatfield, Stephen & Raynikia Hopkins and Barney Parker.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.