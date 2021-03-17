Mr. Larry Dean Green, 74, the husband of Marilyn E. Green, passed away Friday evening, March 12, 2021.
Larry was born on September 22, 1946 in Madison County, the son of the late Rutledge “Doc” and Flora Clark Green.
He was a 1964 graduate of Madison Central High School. Larry was a farmer, was retired from the Okonite Company and was a member of The Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife Marilyn: two children: Lori Bowman (Harold) and Larry Michael Green (Charlie Midkiff); two granddaughters: Maribeth and Rebecca Bowman; two sisters: Sharon Long and Bertie Parsons (Jimmy); one brother: John Green; his mother-in-law: Ida Green; a sister-in-law: Linda Morris (B.J.); four brothers-in-law: Joe Wiles, Kenny Green, Ronnie Green and Billy Ray Branscomb (Paula); as well as several nieces and nephews including a very close nephew: Joseph Green.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister: Lucia Green Wiles; a sister-in-law: Brenda Green and a brother-in-law: Billy Long.
A public walk-through visitation will be from was from 11 a.m-1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Face
A Private family service followed and was officiated by Bro. Chris Cobb.
Interment will be at Madison Memorial Gardens.
Serving as pallbearers were Eldon Campbell, Brian Green, Brent Long, Whitney-Todd Parsons, Mike Banks and Doug Benge.
Serving as an honorary pallbearer was Joseph Green.
