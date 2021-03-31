Larry Edward Miller, age 72, was reunited in Heaven with the love of his life JoAnn Wilson Miller on Monday, March 29th, 2021. He was born December 7th, 1948 in Dayton, OH to Lorene Slone Hurley and the late John Edward Miller, Jr.
He was retired from Family Heritage Insurance Company and had been volunteering for Habitat for Humanity.
Larry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He never missed an event or activity that his grandchildren participated in, Also loved to fish with his children and grandchildren. Larry always had a smile for everyone he met and spent his life helping and giving to others.
He was a member of the Liberty Avenue Baptist Church.
Other than his wife JoAnn, Larry was preceded in death by his dad Raymond Hurley.
Larry is survived by his children, Erica Clark and her husband Jon, Chad Miller and his wife Michelle, his mother, Lorene Hurley, all of Berea, his grandchildren, Cole Carpenter, Cate Carpenter, Jaide Thacker and her husband Kyle, Hallie Sproles, and Chase Miller. He is also survived by his siblings, Rick Miller and his wife Betty, Judy Spires, both of Berea, Ky Randy Miller and his wife Lisa of Richmond, KY Sharon Anglin and her husband Dana of Berea, KY. Several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews also survive.
Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, April 2nd, 2020 at Liberty Avenue Baptist Church with Rev. Kenny Felty, Rev. Achee Eads, and Cole Carpenter officiating, you view the service live on our website www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Burial will follow in the Berea Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cole Carpenter, Kevin Miller, Ryan Miller, Nicholas Miller, Keaton Miller, Kyle Thacker, Gus LaFontaine, Kenny Sandusky, and Marty Wilhoite. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Chase Miller, Tucker Miller, Jesse Lykins, Tobias Storm, Michael Belt, Josh Duerson, Lloyd Ward, Nathan Leonesio, and Randall Winkler, Jr. Visitation will be Thursday, April 1st, 2021 at the Church.
In Lieu of flowers and wind chimes the family would like contributions given to, Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties. 1417 E. Main Street Richmond, KY 40475
Davis and Powell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.