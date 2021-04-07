Larry Edward Miller, 72, was reunited in Heaven with the love of his life JoAnn Wilson Miller on Monday, March 29, 2021.
Funeral services were at 11 a.m., Friday, April 2, 2020 at Liberty Avenue Baptist Church. Rev. Kenny Felty, Rev. Achee Eads, and Cole Carpenter officiated. Burial followed in the Berea Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers and wind chimes, the family would like contributions given to, Habitat for Humanity of Madison and Clark Counties. 1417 E. Main Street Richmond, Ky. 40475.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home Home was in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.