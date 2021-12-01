Larry Joe Sanders, 80, Paint Lick, died Monday, November 29, 2021 at Baptist Health Richmond.
In accordance with Larry’s wishes, he was cremated and a memorial service will be at 2 p.m., Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Reppert Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Miller officiating. Acceptance of Friends will be noon until service time. Private burial of his cremains will take place at a later date.
Reppert Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.
