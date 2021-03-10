Larry Randall Kirby, age 63, passed away Tuesday March 2, 2021 at his residence in Berea.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday March 13, 2021 at Davis & Powell Funeral Home with Pastor Kevin Slemp and Pastor Dan Gutenson officiating. You may view the service live from the funeral home website at www.davisandpowellfuneralhome.com Visitation will be noon until service. Full military honors will be conducted at the funeral home during the closing of services.
Davis and Powell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
