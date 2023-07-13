Deadly chemical weapons are no longer stored at the Bluegrass Army Depot or the United States.
The final piece of chemical warfare remaining in the nation was destroyed last Friday, ending a four-year campaign that eliminated 101,000 rockets containing 523 tons of deadly chemical agent stored at the Richmond facility for more than eight decades. The last chemical weapon destroyed by workers at the plant was an M55 rocket containing GB nerve agent.
During the process, five different kinds of chemical agent-filled weapons originally stored at the depot — 155mm projectiles containing mustard agent, 155mm projectiles containing VX nerve agent, 8-inch projectiles containing GB nerve agent, M55 rockets containing VX nerve agent and M55 rockets containing GB nerve agent — were safely destroyed.
“Destruction of the GB rockets not only marks the elimination of all chemical weapons at the Blue Grass Army Depot, but the destruction of all chemical weapons in the U.S. stockpile,” said site manager Candace Coyle. “It is a historic moment not only for us in Kentucky, but the United States and across the world. With this last munition, the Chemical Weapons Convention mandate to eliminate all declared chemical weapons stockpiles is now globally achieved.”
Madison County Judge-Executive Reagan Taylor praised the leadership of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for his efforts to ensure the disposal of the weapons in a safe manner. McConnell helped secure funding for the construction of an advanced, state-of-the-art chemical weapons destruction facility at the Bluegrass Army Depot.
“We are grateful to everyone who has worked for years to ensure the safety of our Madison County citizens and the proper disposal of chemical weapons,” Taylor said. “Our county has benefited tremendously from the leadership of Senator McConnell to get our community to this milestone. While we know the project is not over and there is much work to be done, Madison County is safer today.”
State Senator Jared Carpenter (R-Berea) added “the people of Madison County can finally breathe a sigh of relief no longer in proximity to chemical weapons.”
“Their input throughout the entirety of this project has once again proven the power of grassroots advocacy,” Carpenter said.
One of those advocates, Craig Williams of Berea was instrumental in the process from the beginning to the end and was also relieved the threat of a chemical weapons emergency no longer exists in the state.
“Having advocated on behalf of the community’s interest for almost 40 years, it is thrilling to witness the completion of this monumental effort,” Williams said. “Kudos to everyone involved in what can only be seen as a model of government, contractor and citizen cooperation to accomplish such an important objective.”
McConnell, also served as an advocate at the national level and worked for four decades to ensure the safe disposal of the deadly poison stored in the munitions.
“We wouldn’t be here today without the determination of local community leaders, as well as the hard work of the operators, technicians, construction workers, and other support staff who will continue working on the mission in the coming years,” McConnell said. “Thanks to the collective effort of these individuals and many others, we are one important step closer to a world free of chemical weapons.”
The closure phase of the project now begins, which is estimated to take three to four years. The process will include the disposal of secondary wastes, decontamination and decommissioning of facilities and equipment, disposition of property, demolition of some facilities, and close-out of contracts and environmental permits.
“The safety of the workforce, public and environment will remain the project’s top priority. BGAD will continue its conventional weapons missions beyond the BGCAPP closure phase,” officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.