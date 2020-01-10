Amanda Chitwood, left, of the Berea Police Department and Josh Petry, right, of the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, pose in front of a highway sign that was installed on Kentucky 956 (I-75 to U.S. 25) this week in honor of the late J.B. Marcum, who served 42 years as constable for District 1 and was the longest-serving elected official in the state. Marcum worked for the Madison County Board of Eduction for 22 years and was a member of the Bethel Baptist Church. Marcum was a Kentucky Colonel and a member of the Kentucky Constables Association. He dedicated his life to serving the citizens of Madison County.
Late constable J.B. Marcum honored
- Keith Taylor/News Editor
