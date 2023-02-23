A late resident of Berea bequeathed property to the city for a nature preserve. Now the city council must decide if and how to carry out that last wish.
The issue was discussed at Tuesday’s Berea City Council meeting when the council considered a resolution to accept property at 188 and 190 East Haiti Road from the estate of Judy Hacker Kirby. According to the resolution, the city would also be responsible for $300,000 set aside in a trust to maintain the property.
Mayor Bruce Fraley stated that while there are no current plans for the property, Kirby stipulated in her will that she wanted it used as a nature preserve/wildlife area.
There are two houses on the property, but there are no instructions regarding the final disposition of those structures, Fraley said.
Councilman Jim Davis moved to table the item for a future work session, allowing the council to gather more information. “I think it’s great that somebody wants to leave us something,” Davis said. “But I think there are more questions than we can answer tonight.” In a unanimous vote, the council voted to postpone a vote on the item.
In other news, the Berea City Council approved a municipal order revising procedures for legislative meetings.
The most prominent change relates to the public comments segment, in which the new policy more clearly defines the scope of speech and conduct. The order stipulates citizens can address the council on a government-related matter, such as a proposed piece of legislation, policy, or to comment on a service offered by the city. They are subject to a three-minute time limit, unless that limit is waved by the presiding officer or council.
The presiding officer, typically the mayor, will not permit any personally abusive attacks upon any person, business, or employer, even if said individuals, businesses, or employers are not specifically identified, but are identifiable by the comments, the legislation stated.
The policy also stipulates that conduct which disrupts or interrupts the orderly process of the preceding is defined as a disturbance. Moreover, no speaker shall make a slanderous or profane remark, disrupt, or impede the orderly conduct of the meeting, the language states. If a speaker violates the above policy, the presiding officer or legislative body may ask the speaker to conform to the rules of order, and, if the speaker refuses to comply, the presiding officer or council could require that the individual be escorted from the room. Speakers are also allowed to submit their comments in writing to the mayor and council, the policy states.
In another change, speakers must state their name and street address when addressing the council, according to the order.
The new policy retains rules of decorum for council members, stating: “Comments made during debate by members of the legislative body must be germane to the issue at hand and must never attack or question the motives of other members.”
Councilman David Rowlette took exception to three-minute time limit imposed on speakers during the public comments segment, stating citizens should be free to offer their comments in order to hold officials accountable. He motioned to table the order for further revision, with a second from Teresa Scenters. The motion was voted down by Jim Davis, Katie Startzman, Jerry Little and Steve Caudill. Cora Jane Wilson and Ronnie Terrill were not present at the meeting.
“I think it’s important we have some guidelines,” said Steve Caudill of the order. “I don’t think three minutes [limit] is going to hold anybody down or stifle anybody.”
The order was adopted in a 5-1 vote, with Rowlette dissenting.
Turning to the Central Kentucky Regional Airport, the council heard a presentation from Madison County Airport Board Chairman George Wyatt, who outlined the latest progress at the airport. The facility is undergoing some $3 million in upgrades in recent years, including the building of three T hangars, expansion of the taxi way, and switching the entire lighting system to LED bulbs.
In a related note, the council unanimously adopted a resolution to accept a $1,0024,800 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to be administered by USDA Rural Development Department to extend water and sewer lines to the airport. The water/sewer project will serve proposed buildings for the EKU Aviation program and a new terminal.
The council unanimously adopted a mid-year budget Tuesday, reflecting higher-than-expected revenues for the year. The mid-year spending plan includes items like $75,000 to relocate the police shooting range to an area behind the water treatment plant. The Police/Fire First Responders Camp slated for June is also back in the budget.
The next council meeting is slated for March 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.