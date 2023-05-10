Laura Wylie Ambrosio, 94, of Berea, KY passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.
Graveside services will be Monday, May 8th, 2023, in the Berea Cemetery.
Davis & Powell Funeral Home in charge of arrangements
