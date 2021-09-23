Berea LearnShops will return this weekend for the first time since 2019, back by popular demand after a long hiatus forced by the COVID-19 global pandemic.
On Saturday and Sunday, September 25-26, the Berea Business and Tourism Development Department will be offering LearnShops in six artistic different mediums, including clay with Jonathan Dazo, fiber arts with Susan Goins, floral design with Jessica Cox, jewelry making with Becky Brown, mixed media with Jeanette Jones, wood working with Will Bondurant, and Bonsai trees with Tim Weckman.
Students can sign up right up until the time the class begins, either by checking in at the Berea Tourism Welcome Center in Artisan Village, or by going online. See www.visitberea.com for course times and registration details.
City of Berea Business and Tourism Development Program Manager Liz Todd said artists are very excited to return to teaching, noting a survey gauging interest in resuming the LearnShops was met with a very positive response.
“It was pretty much a resounding yes, they were excited and they absolutely want to teach,” Todd said. “We have had a couple of instructors who are being very cautious [about COVID] and we certainly respect that.” The LearnShops will conform to guidelines from the Kentucky Department of Public Health, reducing the size of classes to allow for six feet of social distancing space per person. Additionally, hand sanitizers and masks will be provided, and tourism is requesting that masks be worn during the sessions. Additionally, two of the LearnShops will be offered outside on the patio behind the Welcome Center.
Jewelry making instructor Becky Brown said she welcomes the opportunity to finally reconnect to people after such a long layoff.
“I’m excited Berea Tourism is able to host LearnShops this year, and that I have the opportunity to teach!” Brown said. “Being able to share my craft with others is one of the most satisfying experiences as an artist, and teaching is a form of connection I know many artists have missed during the pandemic. Having LearnShops back up and running, in a safe manner, brings us hope.”
The LearnShops program is arguably one of the most successful art programs ever created by Berea Tourism, as the number of courses, customers, and revenues increased steadily from 2011 to 2019. In 2011, the first year of the LearnShops, the city took in approximately $10,000 in fees. In 2019, the program earned an all-time high of $108,000, and drew the highest number of instructors ever, offering 121 course sessions.
Todd, who has been on the job for approximately two months, said she is excited that she can help run a program with such a strong legacy.
“I’m in an amazing position to be able to come into a program that already has this phenomenal reputation that’s established,” Todd said. “It’s something people know and trust, and when they hear the name LearnShops, they know it is a reputable and amazing program. I feel very grateful for that.”
One significant change customers may notice under Todd’s tenure is that the frequency of LearnShops is being increased, from the summer, fall and winter programs to potentially offering them all year round. That, said Todd, may well have a very positive impact on the local economy.
“There might not be as many course offerings [at one time] but I want them to be more frequent so that it’s more accessible,” Todd said. “The plan is to make it a more year-round offering of courses as opposed to just the big festival in the summer and then a few in the fall and winter. The more people come to town, the more dollars will be spent, and if we can make that occurrence more frequent, then let’s do it.”
So far, Todd noted the response has been very positive. People immediately began signing up once the courses were online, and local hotel owners have asked for extra flyers to give to their guests.
Todd expressed hope that the debut of LearnShops this weekend will buoy not only local artisans, but people who are looking for something positive as the pandemic continues to present challenges.
“If we can offer something safely, that makes sense, and I think we have that great opportunity to do that. A lot of artists are thriving right now, but it’s also a tough time for some,” Todd said. “I think people really need art right now. Not only do people need something to look forward to, but I think the practice of creating something with your hands and leaving with a finished product is just so important, especially right now. I truly believe that art can be a therapy of sorts.”
