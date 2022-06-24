Berea’s summer Festival of LearnShops returns in July after a pandemic-induced hiatus, only this time, economic development in the city is giving visitors more recreation and dining options.
Since 2011, visitors have ventured to Berea from 38 states and two foreign countries to learn from seasoned artisans about jewelry making, glassblowing, blacksmithing, writing, drawing, painting, pottery, and other many other artistic media.
The series paused in 2020 because of COVID, but Berea Business and Tourism Development Program Manager Liz Todd said LearnShops are now ready to pick up where they left off in a celebration of the LearnShops’ 10th anniversary.
“We are ecstatic to have tourists and visitors back in our city, to given them a chance to experience what makes Berea unique,” Todd said. “Our LearnShops program was designed to let others experience the creativity that is Berea by making their own art under the guidance of an experienced instructor!”
Offered over 10 days and approximately 90 course sessions, most of the LearnShops are offered in convenient half-day sessions, though the schedule also includes full-day and multiple day classes.
Return visitors may notice there are new offerings this year, including Writing Your Family Album with Susan J. Mitchell and new to the summer sessions is Pyrography on Gourds by Paul Buhrmester. Some favorites are coming back, including Make and Take Santa with Lindy Evans, painting with Neil Di Teresa, Amy Lewis, and Pat Banks, creating Shaker-style boxes with Will Bondurant, and others. Mary Ann Woolery Bussey also returns with silk Leaf Dying on Silk Scarves, as does Artisan Village jeweler Becky Brown, who teaches The Basics of Enameling.
“Michelle Weston has not taught with LearnShops in over two years, and we are thrilled to have her return with glassblowing classes,” Todd said. “She has a brand-new class for our festival, Glass Cactus Garden. Using hot glass from the furnace, students will form and blow into molds to create two cacti to start their succulent garden. She is also providing mini terra cotta pots. It is extremely relevant right now, since people are really getting into gardening for the first time and creating a green space, so Michelle is offering a plant that you can keep forever. We also have a new instructor, Tammy Clemons, teaching a Digital Media Literacy course which is so beneficial during a time when technology is constantly changing.”
What may come as a surprise to return LearnShops participants is how many dining options with local flavor have sprouted since LearnShops was paused.
“Berea’s dining options are more spread out around all four corners of Berea, from Brandi’s Bakery & Bistro near Boone Square Mini-Mall, to the Berea College Farm Store, and classic favorites such as Papa Leno’s, the Boone Tavern Inn, and Berea Coffee & Tea,” Todd said. “But new offerings include Noodle Nirvana and Happy Jack’s World Sandwich Bar (both new to College Square), and we now have an upscale eatery, Honeysuckle Dining and Bourbon House (tucked near Berea Country Club).”
Other exciting new additions include home-grown eateries like The Native Bagel and Nightjar burger and cocktail bar on Chestnut Street, as well as Peg & Awl Public House.
Old Town also provides more dining choices. “Another awesome new feature is picnic areas and seating in the Artisan Village of Old Town. We have nice picnic tables with benches, complimented by the local flair of Apollo Pizza or Becky’s Breads Berea Bakery, where guests can grab a sandwich to go and head outdoors to picnic with friends and family,” said Todd. “The Village Life in Old Town also offers patio seating with drinks and live music many nights of the week after classes conclude.”
The schedule allows LearnShops participants meet up either at mid-day or when courses are done, whereupon friends and family can enjoy a little “show and tell” about their rich new experiences. “With this convenient schedule, one family member could take one class and one could take another and they could meet during their 1.5-hour lunch break (12:30 – 2 p.m.) to visit and share stories of their day, then most classes wrap up by 5 p.m., just in time for supper.”
For more about this year’s summer LearnShops see
www.visitberea.com, or contact the Berea Welcome Center at (859) 986-2540 or stop by for suggestions. They are open 7 days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Berea continues upgrading its network of shared use paths for hikers and cyclists, there’s a new dog park, and the Silver Creek Bike Park has opened for mountain bike enthusiasts. In a triumphant, post-pandemic return, LearnShops will kick-off festivities at one of Berea’s newest venues, the Chestnut Street Pavilion.
“We’ll be having our 10th Anniversary Kick Off Celebration on July 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with music by Donna and Lewis Lamb, food trucks, special guest speakers, all hosted at the new Chestnut Street Pavilion. Bring your chair and your love of art and come celebrate with us!”
