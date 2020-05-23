I would like to share an update regarding the upcoming Primary Election. I hope you are already aware that the Governor and Secretary of State worked together to postpone this year’s Primary from May 18 to June 23 and expand the absentee voting options to include all voters as part of the state’s response to COVID-19.
The date is the first of many changes you will see in the election - it will be very different and we all need to decide now how we will cast our ballot. According to the Secretary of State, we have three options: vote absentee by a mail in ballot, make an appointment with our county clerk’s office and to vote in-person during the weeks before the election, or vote the day of the election in person.
It is critical that you consider if an absentee ballot is appropriate for you, or if you are determined to vote in person. There is some flexibility for both, however voting in person will likely be far more difficult.
Voters may request an absentee ballot through an online portal that will verify voter identity. Postcards with information about accessing the portal are set to mail to all registered voters. If you decide to vote in person on Election Day, three polling places will be open with a limited number of voting stations. They will be at the Madison County Clerk’s Office, Silver Creek School, and Clark Moore School.
For more information on voting in this year’s Primary, visit govoteky.com or reach out to our county clerk’s office at (859) 624-4703. Our clerks and their staffs are working overtime to make voting as accessible and safe as possible. We are going to have to work harder to have our voices heard at the ballot box, but it is worth it. To put it simply, every election is determined by the people who vote.
Even though we are not in session at this time, I still want to hear from you regarding concerns about the upcoming election process or any other issue. I can be reached through the toll-free message line at (800) 372-7181 or here at home. You can also contact me via e-mail at Deanna.Frazier@lrc.ky.gov.
