It is hard to believe there are only a couple of months left before we convene the 2021 regular session, but we are making progress on the issues we must tackle in January. Some of the challenges we face existed well before the COVID-19 pandemic but the pandemic also provides us with an unprecedented challenge. However, we continue to work to find solutions and this pandemic has allowed us to discuss the potential for improvements in multiple facets of the state's system. It will enable us to be better prepared for other unexpected events Kentucky may face.
Many of us know the great joy as well as the incredible exhaustion that comes with being a parent. This is also true for the thousands of grandparents, aunts, uncles, and other family members who are raising a child because parents are unable to do so. During this week's meeting, members of the Child Welfare Oversight and Advisory Committee expressed concern over reported incidences of child abuse, child abuse court cases, and other services needed by families in the child welfare system since the pandemic. Also during this week's meeting, a kinship caregiver shared information regarding a new informative booklet for kinship families. This is vital for many kinship caregivers because they may not know what to expect after taking custody of their loved ones. Another issue we continue to hear about affecting multiple citizens is little to no access to the Internet. Many parents and caregivers work at home and try to adjust to this new normal. Families who do not have consistent access to the Internet are being left behind. During the pandemic, it is a basic need for families. This is especially true for families in more rural areas.
The Tobacco Settlement Agreement Oversight Committee members heard a report on considering project funding from the Governor’s Office of Agriculture Policy. Committee members also heard from the Governor’s Office of Early Childhood and local childcare center owners to discuss initiatives taken to provide a strong foundation for Kentucky’s youngest children. In total, for FY 2021, the Division of Early Childhood Development received $25,439,100 in tobacco funds to provide high-quality early learning experiences that are critical components of K-12.
In the wake of the opioid epidemic and rise in substance use due to government shutdowns, the General Assembly made it a priority to enact policies that help people struggling with addiction during the past several years. The Substance Use Recovery Task Force continues building on this trend by examining pathways for reentry to society for substance involved individuals. This will be an essential issue that the General Assembly is likely to investigate during the 2021 Legislative Session.
Lastly, the Classifications of Workers in the Construction Industry Task Force also met this week to continue discussions on whether an independent contractor is considered an employee and can receive worker's compensation, if needed, from the business they are contracting with. This issue is affecting many in this industry and even members that sit on this task force. Members of the task force voiced their concerns on liability this puts on business owners. It is likely a bill will be introduced during the 2021 Legislative Session to address the issue.
As your representation here in Frankfort, I am always available to discuss your concerns, policies, or issues facing our community. I can be reached through the toll-free message line at 1-800-372-7181, and you can contact me via e-mail at Deanna.Frazier@lrc.ky.gov. You can also keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky legislature’s website at legislature.ky.gov.
