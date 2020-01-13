I joined legislators from throughout Kentucky in Frankfort last week as House and Senate members convened the 2020 Regular Session. I am always reminded that it is a privilege to serve this district and our communities, an honor and responsibility that I take very seriously. I hope to continue communicating with you through these legislative updates, but also invite you to reach out to me directly through the contact information at the end of this update.
The top priority for the House is crafting the biennial budget. We will spend a considerable amount of time meeting with stakeholders, and ensuring that the needs of every level of state government are addressed. Our state has many needs, including funding our state pension obligations, and addressing the skyrocketing costs associated with incarceration. We have a challenging road ahead, but I know that my colleagues and I are in agreement that we want to be good stewards of your taxpayer dollars.
We also saw more than 300 bills filed this week, and while some were pre-filed over the past few months, there are many new proposals that I will be reviewing in the days to come. While a thousand bills may eventually be filed, only a fraction will move through the legislative process to become a law. It is also important to remember that the final version of a bill is often quite different from how it was introduced.
This week, legislative committees will start to hear testimony and consider bills. We will also hear from Governor Andy Beshear on Tuesday. The Governor will give his first State of the Commonwealth Address, a speech aimed at laying out his priorities for the future. I look forward to this speech and hope it gives us some idea of how he intends to fund the promises he made throughout the campaign.
I also want to hear from you on any issue that is important to you. It is crucial for me to understand your views so that I may better represent you in Frankfort. I can be reached during the week from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through the toll-free message line at (800) 372-7181. You can also contact me via e-mail at Deanna.Frazier@lrc.ky.gov. You can keep track of committee meetings and potential legislation through the Kentucky Legislature Home Page at legislature.ky.gov and you can also follow me on Facebook @RepFrazier or on Twitter @deanna_ky.
