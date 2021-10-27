Leroy Mink Jr.

Leroy Mink Jr., 72, husband of the late Lisa Tackett Mink, passed away Sunday Oct. 24, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. 

Funeral services will be Friday Oct. 29, 2021 at Lakes Funeral Home at noon and burial will be at Madison County Memorial Gardens with Military Honors. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-9 p.m. at Lakes Funeral Home.

Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

