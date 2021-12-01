Leslie Jo Gadd, 59, of Berea, passed away suddenly at her home on November 28, 2021.
Leslie was born in Crossville, Tennessee to the late Lester Elvia and Lula Eunice Meadows. She was employed by Blue Grass Army Depot as an Explosive Material Handler and a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church.
She is survived by her loving husband, Edward Eugene Gadd; her children, Alysha (Jeff) Myers, Joshua (Kendra Boswell) Bridges, Harlan Gadd, and Jessica (Luke) Poynter; her siblings, Pat (Lynn) Hargis and Terry (Sherri) Meadows; her grandchildren, Lance Gabbard, Bayler Myers, Serenity Hazelwood, Henry Poynter, Kylie Bridges, and expecting her sixth grandchild in January, Scarlett Poynter.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, December 2, 2021, at Lakes Funeral Home with Bro. Chris Cobb officiating. Burial will follow in the Pilot Knob Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. -2 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Pallbearers will be Royce Baker, Troy Baker, Jesse Baker, Nero Cornelius, John Sheets, Brian Isaacs, Mark Roark and Jason Disney.
