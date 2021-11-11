Life presents us with many opportunities and choices- the chance to be positive or negative, to work hard or to be lazy, to be present or absent within our families or communities. We are presented with opportunities to choose careers that interest us, volunteer opportunities that fulfill us, or we can just choose to skate by.
What we choose impacts usually only ourselves, but there is the occasional choice that really impacts others profoundly, perhaps even unbeknownst to us at the time we take the opportunity or make the choice.
I have lived in Kirksville since the day my parents brought me home from the hospital 30 years ago.
My paternal grandfather was raised near the Garrard County line at the bridge, and he and my grandmother lived in Kirksville or Poosey pretty much the entirety of their marriage, with the exception of a few years that he had to travel for work.
My grandfather was a firm believer in roots, and so am I. Throughout my young adult life, I had many opportunities to leave Kirksville for work, school, etc. However, I always made the choice to see what other opportunities living here would open up.
I’ve shared in past columns that Kirksville is the type of community where most of us know all or many of our neighbors, and several of us are intertwined through multiple generations. This type of community is so rare in today’s world. Not many people can say they live a few doors down from their grandfather’s childhood friend, or can receive messages from others within the community detailing out characteristics of yourself that remind them of your family members- some of whom had passed away before even your own birth. These people have provided me with a better opportunity to be grounded and humble.
Most of these experiences with others teach us kindness, humility, and encourage a strong work ethic. Why? Because that’s what we’ve been shown by those community members that we hold dearly, and we have made a choice to take the opportunity to grow by their example.
Granted there are always a couple bad apples in a bushel, but those are the lessons we have to turn into blessings — yet another choice we have to make.
Every experience in life is an opportunity: a chance to grow, learn, change our ways, or diversify ourselves.
This column has been all of that for me. I began writing it almost a year ago. I am not a paid writer, or staff member at The Berea Citizen.
I chose to volunteer myself to write this column because I was struggling with my grandfather’s illness and placement at a nursing home facility — then I struggled with his death.
I have chosen to use this column as a chance to share my memories and experiences, and it helped me to cope with those things. I am not, by any means, a professional writer. Most of what I write is not considered “news” but instead are just the expressions of my own opportunities within this community. Despite the lack of newsworthy content — my family, some friends, my in-laws (thanks, Reggie), and even a few of my former teachers have expressed enjoyment of my column- some of these folks are residents of Kirksville, and some are not.
So, as we are in the month of Thanksgiving, I wanted to take the opportunity to thank those of you who read my column weekly and reach out to me.
I’m grateful to every person in my community and life for both the lessons and blessings that I can reminisce on here.
