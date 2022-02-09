A husband told about the day his wife sat down on the couch next to him and asked what’s on TV.
“Dust,” he answered.
That’s when the fight started.
Another husband told about the day his wife hinted that she wanted something shiny that would go from 0 to 200 in a matter of seconds. So, he bought her a bathroom scale.
That’s when the fight started.
Another husband saw his wife looking into the mirror. She turned to him and said “I feel old, fat and ugly. I really need you to give me a compliment.
He replied: “Your eyesight is perfect.”
That’s when the fight started.
Some years ago, I included those old jokes in a Valentine’s Day column, and I decided to pull them back out this year. There must be hundreds of those old jokes floating around these days. I thought they might be a good way to start a discussion of what you shouldn’t say if you want to enjoy Valentine’s Day, one of the days that have been set aside to celebrate love.
The Bible has much to say on the topic of love, and perhaps the most beautiful of the most beautiful passages on the topic is in 1 Corinthians 13, which Christians have dubbed “The Love Chapter.”
What we’re told there is that love is patient and kind, doesn’t envy or boast, isn’t arrogant or rude, doesn’t insist on its own way, isn’t irritable or resentful, doesn’t rejoice in wrongdoing. Instead, love bears all things, believes all things, hopes all things, endures all things. And, love never ends.
From time to time, pastors will call on their congregations to insert their individual names in place of “love” in those verses to see how they measure up. Honest men or women find that they fall short.
However, they also find that one name inserted there measures up perfectly, and that is the name of Jesus.
The exercise of inserting our own name, I expect, does challenge us to try to do better when it comes to loving others.
And, certainly, we should try to do better than the fellow whose wife demanded that he take her someplace expensive. So, he took her to the gas pump.
That’s when the fight started.
