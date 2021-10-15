I like to see people’s outdoor holiday decorations. Some are so creative. While driving on Estill Street near the hospital, I noticed one homeowner who was branching out. Besides the usual holidays, there were lights for Mothers’ Day, Valentine’s Day, Earth Day, or just a regular day. That’s how I came to meet Diane L.
Diane was gracious enough to chat with me. She is not a native Berean. She was originally from Michigan. She worked many years as a nurse in Florida. Diane also worked a brief stint as a travel nurse in North Dakota. While there, she lived in a Residence Inn and worked in the ER near an oil boom town.
When her daughter’s family moved to Kentucky, she looked for a house in Berea so she could spend more time with them. Diane found a home that she loved. The interior woodwork was a factor in her decision, as was the location. She had room to indulge her interest in gardening, too. Diane works part-time in the Out Patient Services at CHI St. Joseph Health.
Then we got around to discussing her illuminated messages. Diane said she started decorating for the holidays. (Her favorite holiday is Halloween.) She begins by drawing out the message or picture on a display board. She drills holes around the outline and then pushes the lights through. Diane said her favorite display was for Earth Day. It was a globe outline with a SOS accompanying it. She started the displays for fun and tries to avoid anything very political. Diane has even received a couple of complimentary anonymous letters.
So, keep letting your light shine. Others really do appreciate it, even if you think nobody notices. You contribute something unique to this world. We need all the encouragement we can get.
I just saw on Berea Creates Together on Facebook a cool group craft for Bereans. A granny square Crochet-mas Tree project. It looks like the members have been working on this since March. If you are a crocheter, you might want to check it out for instructions and more information. It looks like the deadline for squares is the end of October. A couple of other sites to check out on FB are Berea Makerspace, Berea Opportunity Resources Network, and Berea, KY bulletin Board.
