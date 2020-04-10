Monopoly remotely

Emily Brock recently played a game of Monopoly remotely with her sister on Facetime during the current quarantine. “We are physically distant, but socially together.” There are various options available during the current COVID-19 crisis as many practice social distancing by staying “Healthy at Home.” As of Wednesday, 15 cases of novel coronavirus have been confirmed in Madison County and one death reported. An 86-year-old Madison County woman died of the virus last week. Officials continue to stress practicing social distancing ahead of the Easter weekend. (Submitted)

