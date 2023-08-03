The Levitt Amp Berea Music Series kicked off Tuesday at the Berea Farmers Market and the Chestnut Street Pavilion. The series, which runs through Aug. 31, will feature concerts at the Berea Skate Park each Friday-Saturday beginning Aug. 4. The first concert on Tuesday featured Robinella and Hannah Unsalted, who is pictured in the above photo. The concert series continues Friday night with Magnolia Boulevard and Calvary, followed by Dark Moon Hollow and the MacGuffins on Saturday. The concerts, 6:30-9 p.m., are free and will feature food trucks, a pop-up market and activities for kids.
Levitt Amp Berea Music Series kicks off
- By Keith Taylor • Citizen Publisher
