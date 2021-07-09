Under clear skies Saturday, the Levitt Amp Berea Music Series made a festive comeback with the help of its national and local partners.
Approximately 600 concert goers attended the event at the Berea Park Annex (next to the Skate Park), enjoying a performance by Ben Sollee, who kicked off the summer concert series that will feature artists from around the Bluegrass State. The concerts will run weekends through Saturday, September 4.
Organizer Ali Blair praised AppHarvest for its assistance and partnership. The company is one of Berea and Madison County’s newest employers, which will grow environmentally sustainable produce.
“We have a wonderful partner this year in AppHarvest,” Blair told the audience. “They are going to be a job creator here, and they are going to get involved in our community and our culture, and we are really appreciative of that.”
Blair then introduced AppHarvest President Jonathan Webb, who praised Berea for being a model for other communities.
“Many of us who are from Kentucky are so inspired by this small, tight-knit community of Berea, which is really an example for rural America,” Webb said. “I think many people of our team would say this is one of the great rural communities in America, and we’re thrilled to be with you tonight and feel very special to be a part of it.”
The event marked the triumphant return of the concert series after most public gatherings were cancelled or restricted in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During her remarks, Blair thanked the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation for supporting the Levitt Amp Berea Music Series, even after last year’s live concerts were postponed.
The organization provided $25,000 in support for the Berea series for 2021, carrying over what it had pledged for 2020. Additionally, Blair announced the foundation has committed to another $25,000 grant for Berea.
“They’ve been such phenomenal partners that they want us and our community to know that this series isn’t going anywhere, and they’ve actually awarded us $25,000 for 2022,” Blair announced.
Blair also gave special thanks to local partners, including the Berea Mountain Association, the City of Berea, and First Friday Berea, numerous organizations and businesses that had booths at the event, as well as staffers from the Parks and Recreation Department, Public Works Department, and Police Department of the City of Berea for helping to stage the events.
Berea Mountain Association President Peter Hille praised Blair’s work in keeping the music series going, which she launched with First Friday Berea back in 2014.
