Lewis Edward “Eddie” Goode, 58, of Union City, passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at Baptist Health – Lexington.
Eddie was born in Lancaster Kentucky on March 11, 1964, to Eugene Emil Goode Jr., and Beulah Curry Goode. At the age of 1, Eddie along with his family moved to Richmond. He was a 1982 graduate of Madison Central and during his school days was involved as a drummer with a local band named SpitFire. After graduation, Eddie began what would become a life-long career of dedicated service to his community which he loved so much. He was an EMT with the Madison County EMS as well as being involved with the Madison County Rescue Squad. In 1985 he joined the US Marine Corps Reserves and faithfully served his country just like his community. Eddie started working with the Richmond Police Department in 1987 and reached the rank of Major before his retirement. But retirement didn’t last long, as Eddie would go back to work with the Madison County Sheriff Department from 2011-2021 where he archived the rank of Sergeant.
Eddie loved telling people he was from Union City and was involved with the Union City Ruritan Club. Along with his family he attended the Union City Christian Church for many years, but in more recent years he attended the Union City Baptist Church where he was a member. In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering with cars, trucks, tractors – he would often refer to himself as a hobby farmer and shade tree mechanic. He loved his family dearly, especially his granddaughter Skylar, whom he lovingly called “Skeeter”.
Survivors include: his wife of almost 34 years, Pati Abney Goode; his mother, Beulah Goode; his children, Emily Goode, Walker Goode, and Olivia Goode; his granddaughter, Skylar “Skeeter” Goode; one brother, Billy Gene Goode (Tina), one sister, Mary Lou Smith (Jerry); special niece and nephews, Jennifer Abney, Chris Abney, and Frankie Abney; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.
Funeral Services were conducted on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at the Waco Baptist Church, with pastor, Bro. David King officiating. Burial followed with honors at the Flatwoods Cemetery.
Pallbearers were members of the Richmond Police Department Honor Guard & Madison County Sheriff Department Honor Guard, as well as Walker Goode, Mason Fish, Dakota Fish, Eric Sandlin, Zach Stamper, Chris Abney, and Frankie Abney. Honorary Pallbearers were Mike Sandlin, Lewis Curry, Mark Murphy, Willard Reardon, Darrell Allen, and Ernie Northern.
The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, was in charge of the arrangements.
