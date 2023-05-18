Library Braces for Busy Summer

T
he lazy days of summer are quite the opposite at the Madison County Public Library.
June and July are in fact the busiest months at the library, as we host thousands of children each year for our summer reading program. Designed to combat the summer slide, a decline in academic abilities that can occur during the months a child is not in school, the library offers literacy based programs to help keep those skills fresh.
While this year’s summer reading program will feature our usual reading challenges, story times, STEM activities and special performances, we’re also introducing a new way to keep kids engaged with books.
Building upon the success of our monthly themed book boxes for adults and teens, the library now offers a similar program for young readers. Junior Joy Boxes include a hand-selected library book for checkout, as well as special treats, activities, a recipe card, and bookmark based on each month’s unique theme. These boxes are designed specifically for elementary aged children reading at a variety of levels.
Junior Joy Boxes create an experience around checking out a book, which we hope will build excitement and enhance accessibility for reluctant readers. Fun activities that relate to reading material can help a child connect with the content, enhancing comprehension and overall interest. Further, participating in literacy based activities as a family allows parents to build bonds and model positive reading behavior.
Themed reading activities also pique a child’s interest in learning and inspire further exploration. Children can recognize connections among different topics and subjects, making learning meaningful and relevant. Themed activities also support different learning styles. Those who may struggle with reading comprehension may find that activities based on movement or interpersonal connection enhance understanding of the written word.
Families will have the opportunity to take home a themed Junior Joy Box at the beginning of each month. A total of eighteen boxes will be available at our Richmond and Berea locations and can be checked out on a first-come, first-served basis. Each library location will offer a choice of three different reading levels, including level 1-3 readers, early chapter books, and junior novels. The library books must be returned, but families can keep the rest of goodies!
June’s theme is “Out of this World,” and boxes can be checked out during the library’s Crafternoon program on June 5 at 4PM. For more information, contact Alisha Helton, Youth Programming Coordinator, at 859-623-6704.
