When we hear “intellectual freedom,” we often immediately think of book banning. While censorship is indeed the antithesis of the free access to information, it is almost reductive to focus solely on activities like book banning when we talk about intellectual freedom.
Lately, book banning seems to be constantly in the headlines. Just the phrase “book banning” conjures all sorts of frightening images of officials forcing citizens to throw books into fire pits. Since it is a subject that appeals to emotion, I fear that the nature of some of these headlines about book banning seeks to play on divisiveness. While book challenges are a real threat to our democracy in that they seek to rob individuals of personal choice, when we focus solely on this facet of censorship we automatically zero in on taking a side, tuning out anything else.
What gets lost in the shuffle here is a conversation about all functions and principles of intellectual freedom. All of us may have differing opinions about the merit, relevance or veracity of different information resources, but I believe we all value having a choice in the matter. Intellectual freedom, then, is actually an ideology that can unite us.
At its core, intellectual freedom is a guarantee of personal choice. It enables people to seek and process information of their choosing without restriction from any agency or other individual. The principle of intellectual freedom promotes access to all viewpoints, and encourages us to use our own judgment when gathering and processing information. Further, the right to speak, publish, and assemble under the First Amendment has been interpreted by the Supreme Court as a means of protecting us from government censorship of books and other printed media.
Ensuring our constitutional right to read continues is truly one of the reasons I became a public librarian. I believe public libraries are stalwart defenders of the freedom to access information of one’s choosing. The library as an institution has no agenda, we take no sides, and we welcome everyone with no exception. To me, our neutrality is our best quality, and the primary safeguard of intellectual freedom.
Intentional or not, neglecting to embrace, value, and operationalize institutional neutrality is akin to book banning. It is simply a form of censorship. When public agencies begin to chip away at neutrality, the inherent biases of those agencies are front and center. As a result, information is limited, representing only a selection of viewpoints, alienating individuals and removing choice. This, again, is the antithesis of intellectual freedom.
While a shift away from neutrality may have begun with intentions of representation and inclusivity, the end result is exclusivity. Exclusive is the last thing a public library should be.
Perhaps for me, institutional neutrality conjures the emotional response most have to book banning. As the Madison County Public Library Director I take the library’s neutrality very seriously. Providing barrier-free access to information that is reflective of all viewpoints, opinions and deeply held beliefs of the 93,000 residents of Madison County is our primary function and it is a privilege we do not take lightly.
The library’s commitment to neutrality seeks to preserve and protect intellectual freedom - all of its facets - and that, to me, is something we can all get behind.
