Library sowing seeds for spring

As I sit in my office bundled up in layers and looking at the remaining snow that refuses to melt, it seems almost impossible that we are inching ever closer to spring. In fact, the first day of spring is only eight weeks away.
Besides the fact that spring is just lovely in general, this time of year is always an exciting one at the Madison County Public Library, as it marks the official rollout of our Seed Library.
The Seed Library began nearly a decade ago as a collaboration with Sustainable Berea, who collected and donated seeds, volunteered time to help with packaging, and hosted programs.
It was designed to promote gardening education, as well as local food ownership and food security. Food insecurity is a major issue in Kentucky. According to a 2016 study, Mind the Meal Gap, one in six Kentuckians lack access to enough food for an active, healthy life. The same study indicated 22% of Kentucky’s children are food insecure. Access to urban gardens - such as the raised beds at both libraries - along with increased awareness and knowledge of how to grow food, are ways to increase food security. Providing these resources is a critical piece of the library’s mission to empower and enrich our community.
Madison County Public Library’s Community Partners Manager, Paige Beichler, began working on this year’s Seed Library last fall, in collaboration with the Clark County Public Library. Clark County’s Director, Julie Maruskin, spearheads a regional library consortium for seed selection, purchasing and distribution. These seeds are chosen for their good germination rate and growability in our area. Some are heritage seeds.
Popular seeds in the library this year are flowers, herbs and beans. According to Paige, we have a unique addition of two kinds of dill, Dukat and Bouquet. Dukat is a northern European variety developed to be used fresh on Scandinavian dishes. Bouquet is great for pickling. Along with these offerings, we will soon have nearly a dozen different varieties of tomato seeds.
These tend to fly off the shelf, so plan to pick those up as soon as they are available, and contact the library before you visit.
The Seed Library does not follow the traditional circulation methods used for other library materials - you do not need to check out seeds with your library card, and you also are not asked to return them! Simply visit either location, choose your seeds, take them home and plant them. There is no limit!
Seeds are available for pickup at both Richmond and Berea library locations now. Our Seed Library is housed in beautiful “antique” card catalogs (remember those?) in each building. Stop by and pick up seeds for your spring garden, and register for one of our seed starting programs while you’re there! On Feb. 12 at the library’s Richmond location and Feb. 19 at the Berea location, Sustainable Berea will offer workshops on gardening with raised beds. Attendees will have a chance to win either a free raised bed or a garden container. On March 12, the library will host a “Start your Garden Seedlings” workshop at both locations. We will provide biodegradable seedling containers, soil, and seeds, as well as Kentucky-specific gardening guides and a Master Gardener, courtesy of the Madison County Cooperative Extension. Other gardening programs, such as a pumpkin contest, are in the works!
———
For more information on these programs and to register, visit www.madisonlibrary.org/events, or contact either library location.
