W
e’re all fighting a battle no one knows about.
Some are willing to share their struggles with others, while others aren’t as open about their circumstances. I’m guilty of not showing compassion at times and it’s certainly not intentional on my part. I do everything I can to love my neighbor as myself as my parents taught me from childhood to adulthood.
I was reminded of how it important it is to consider the feelings of others when Rhonda and I watched, “A Man Called Otto” last week, a comedy-drama film featuring Tom Hanks. As always Hanks was superb in his role as Otto Anderson a widower living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
After losing his wife, Otto struggles with unsuccessful attempts of suicide until his new neighbors — Marisol, Tommy and their two children (Abby and Luna) move in the neighborhood. At first Otto appears as a grumpy older gentleman disgruntled with life and just set in his ways.
As the movie progresses, flashbacks of Otto’s life appear and we learn that his wife Sonya was paralyzed in a bus crash while pregnant and had passed away recently. Leading to Otto’s severe depression and an unwanted desire to live.
His new neighbors gave Otto a new lease on life and provided inspiration for living until Otto passes away because of heart trouble at the end of movie. As with Otto at the beginning of the flick, I never knew anything about the character and saw him as just a man dissatisfied with life.
We should all learn a lesson from Hanks’ character and apply it to our everyday lives and show compassion and concern to everyone we encounter on a daily basis. I try each and everyday not to be judgmental and show love and genuine compassion to my friends and neighbors. If someone is struggling with thoughts of suicide or even depressed and lonely, don’t be afraid to reach out to them and offer them love and compassion. Show them there is more to life and it is worth living and get help before it’s too late.
Because we are of the human race, it’s not an easy task to be the kind and gentle souls we all should be, but it is attainable by simply trying to be a better citizen each and every day.
That is my goal each and every day and I hope it’s yours, too.
