Hogg Therapy Associates of celebrated “World Autism Awareness Day” last week to bring awareness to autism.
Brittany Hog, Physical Therapist and Co-Owner of Hogg Therapy Associates, said Hogg Therapy Pediatrics wanted to “Light it up Blue” all week by having staff members wear blue to show support for children with Autism.
“We want to increase understanding and acceptance for people with Autism so that they can achieve their highest potential,” she said. “
Hogg Therapy had a “Light it up Blue” photo booth, where staff members and kids could take fun pictures while spreading awareness about Autism.”
For Hogg Therapy Associates, serving the children and families of their community is what matters most to them.
“Hogg Therapy Pediatrics was created to bring pediatric therapy services to our Richmond & Berea communities,” she said. “With a small-town family-centered approach, our goal is to be a support system and cheer our families on, through all of life’s experiences. We want to create the best life for all children through improving their functional level despite their diagnosis.”
Hogg Therapy Associates serves more than 1,000 children and families weekly with speech, occupational, and physical therapy services, with two locations in both Berea and Richmond. Hogg confirmed that the majority of those families have a child with an autism diagnosis. She said, “At Hogg Therapy, we provide therapy services to ‘Help Kids Enjoy Being Kids!’
For children with Autism, occupational therapy can help focus on play skills, learning strategies, managing sensory concerns, and self-care. Speech therapy can help children with autism improve their verbal, nonverbal, and social communication. Physical therapy helps improve overall independence so children with Autism can actively participate in home, school, and community environments.”
With Autism Spectrum Disorder, early intervention is key according to Hogg. She said, “Early intervention is key to helping a child reach their full potential. Through early intervention, a child has a greater chance for learning, progress, and success! Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy, and Speech Therapy can play such a big role in a child’s development by improving learning, feeding, communication, gross motor skills and social skills, so that they can grow into functional independent adults.”
If citizens would like to learn more about the services Hogg Therapy Associates provides with pediatric speech, occupational, and physical therapy and how that can help a child with an autism diagnosis, Hogg encourages them to reach out on their website for more information. She said, “For anyone who has a child with Autism or questions about development in general, we do offer a free interactive screening tool on our website (hoggtherapy.com) to check their child’s developmental progress! Our interactive screening tool allows you to see if your child is on track with their milestones and can identify potential areas for improvement.”
Citizens can also follow Hogg Therapy Associates on Facebook or give them a call at (859) 353-3666.
