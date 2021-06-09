Lillian Darlene Camm Carpenter

Lillian Darlene Camm Carpenter, 78, widow of Anthony Arthur Carpenter, Sr. died Friday, June 4th, 2021, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. 

Memorial mass will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 14, 2021, at Ave’ Maria Catholic Parrish 5366 Main Street Lexington, Michigan with Father Donald Eppenbrock officiating, inurnment will follow in the Mount Hope Catholic Cemetery 1209 Kraft Road Port Huron, MI. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the service. 

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Compassionate Care Center 350 Isaacs Lane Richmond, 40475. 

Davis & Powell Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

 

