Tickets for the inaugural Madison County Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Ceremony set for April 23 will go on sale beginning Monday, March 7 at 9:00 a.m. at the Richmond Area Arts Council located at 399 W. Water Street.Tickets are priced at $25 each for the event that will be held in the Perkins Building at EKU beginning at 5:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased with cash or checks only between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Ten people and four teams will be inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame Class. The individuals include: Freddie Ballou (football player), Earle Combs(Baseball Hall of Famer), Billy Evans (basketball and tennis player), Ralph Hacker (sports broadcaster), Charles “Turkey” Hughes (baseball coach), Roy Kidd (football coach), Don Mills(basketball player), Don Richardson (baseball coach), Irvine Shanks (basketball player), and Katty Wylie (golfer). The four teams to be honored include the 1921 Madison High School football team, and the 1940, 1942 and 1943 Richmond High School basketball teams.
Limited tickets for Madison County Sports Hall of Fame Banquet go on sale Monday
