Linda Fish, 75, passed away on Saturday December 4, 2021 at Saint joseph Berea Hospital
Funeral services will be at Lakes Funeral Home on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Services will be at 1 p.m. with pastor Alan Peevler officiating. Burial will follow at Maret Cemetery.
Lakes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
