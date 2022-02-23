Linda Hayes McCracken, 66, Mt. Vernon, died Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Rockcastle Regional Hospital.
Funeral service were at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at Reppert Funeral Home. Bro. James Carpenter officiated and burial followed in Fairview Cemetery (Rockcastle County)
Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements.
