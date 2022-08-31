Battle of Richmond 2022

The Battle of Richmond Reenactment returned last week following a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. The event drew a large crowd on Saturday and Sunday, giving attendees a live version of the Battle of Richmond fought 160 years ago. The battle pitted experienced Confederate troops under the command of Major General Edmund KIrby Smith against a raw, hastily organized Union force under Major General William “Bull” Nelson. The day-long battle, reaching nearly 10 miles in length, saw almost the entire Union Army either killed, wounded, or captured. The Battle of Richmond is one of the most lopsided victories one side over the other during the span of the Civil War. The battle was a pivotal element of the summer of 1862 when Confederate soldiers advanced into Kentucky with hopes of winning the Commonwealth over to the Confederate side. The campaign ended with the Battle of Perryville in early October 1862, resulting in the Confederates withdrawing from the state. In addition to the battle reenactment, the highlight of the event was an 1860s-era baseball game, the first game of its kind in Madison County in more than 25 years. (The Citizen Keith Taylor)

Recommended for you