One of my favorite breeds of dogs has always been the Mountain Feist, primarily because they're so incredibly smart.
Those who own these wiry little dogs would tell you their intelligence is off the charts. With that in mind, let me tell you about the fellow who took his Mountain Feist along on an African safari.
According to the tale, the little dog wandered off to do some exploring on his own when he saw a leopard running right for him.
The Mountain Feist knew he was no match for the leopard, but he saw some bones laying on the ground and hatched a plan. He laid down and began to chew on those bones, and
just as the big cat got close enough to hear, the little dog smacked his lips and said “that was one delicious leopard. I wonder if there’s another around here anywhere?”
The leopard, a look of terror on its face, scampered away into the trees as fast as he could go, thinking he had just escaped a very close call.
Well, a monkey that had watched the whole episode unfold from a nearby tree went to the leopard and told him about the little dog’s trickery. The leopard was furious at being made a fool
of and said to the monkey, “You just hop on my back and we’ll go back over
to do to that runt of a dog.”
The Mountain Feist knew something was up when he saw the leopard running back toward him with the tattletale money. “What am I going to do now?” he thought.
Instead of trying to make a run for it, that little dog sat down with his back against a tree, pretending he hadn’t seen the leopard and monkey gallop- ing his way. Just when they were close enough to hear, the little dog said: “Where is that no-account monkey. I sent him out a half hour ago to bring me another leopard.”
The Bible is filled with true stories with strange twists like that, twists that point to the awesome power of God.
There’s David and his great victory over the giant Goliath. There’s Gideon and his band of ragtag warriors who defeated an entire army.
There’s Daniel who was tossed into a den full of hungry lions and came out unscathed. They didn’t rely on their strength. They didn’t rely on their intel- lect. In each and every case, they relied entirely on the Lord.
What you should notice is that
cumstances. If someone tries to tell you it does, point them back to the great heroes of the Bible, every one of whom faced trials and tribulations. We all face difficulties at one time or another on this side of eternity, no matter our standing with the Lord.
The wonderful benefit of being Christian is that we have a mighty God to lean on in tough times, a God who is willing to surprise us with great victo- ries in our lives.
I love the words of David, who faced unimaginable troubles throughout his lifetime, yet declared: “The Lord is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and m high tower” (Psalm 18:2).
The Lord is my rock, and my for- tress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower.
With that in mind, we’d be wise not to trust in our strength or intellect when the leopards of this world are stalking us. We’d be wise to fully trust in the Lord.
———
Reach Roger Alford at rogeralford1@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.