Living Mindfully

Students take advantage of blessings and opportunities
By Libby Falk Jones
Students who come to Berea College are offered many blessings and opportunities,” said Corey Carroll, a senior economics major from College Station, Texas. “But often they don’t know how to cope with the changes college brings.”
Carroll has learned that one way to cope is through practicing mindfulness. As a student in Dr. Penelope Wong’s Adolescent Development class his sophomore year, he engaged regularly in a “mindful moment” to begin class—taking a minute to breathe silently, bringing awareness to the present. “Encouraging mindfulness is an important skill for teachers,” said Wong, associate professor of education studies. “Students who are stressed are not capable of taking in information.”
Beginning class with a mindful moment works to relax students, Wong says. The practice can be used outside class as well.
Dr. Shannon Phelps, assistant professor of health and human performance (HHP), invites a mindful moment during class when she senses students need to be more engaged. “Their body language shows they appreciate these moments,” she said. “They sit more upright.”
Mindful moments can build into a meditation practice, some students and faculty have found. In her senior year, Palkyi ’20, began inviting friends to join her in a weekly short meditation, usually outdoors. “So many things distracted me,” Palkyi said. “Meditation is useful in controlling the mind.” As a nursing major, Palkyi also saw opportunities to use mindfulness techniques to give patients a non-pharmacological way to control pain.
Though Palkyi learned mindfulness techniques in her home country of Tibet before coming to Berea, other students have learned them through taking Koru, a four-week, non-credit class offered on campus since 2015. Koru was developed at Duke Counseling and Psychological Services at Duke University as a compressed course in the mindfulness-based stress reduction program created by psychologist Jon Kabat-Zinn and author of the very influential book, “Wherever You Go, There You Are: Mindfulness Meditation in Everyday Life.”
Koru at Berea
Dr. Martha Beagle, retired professor of HHP, brought Koru to Berea in 2014 as a pilot program with the potential to contribute to dimensions of emotional and spiritual health. Support from the Academic Vice President’s office has enabled 10 faculty and staff members to attend workshops and train to lead classes.
At Berea, teaching the Koru class is a volunteer activity. “I enjoy doing it,” Wong said. “It gives me a chance to decompress.”
Dr. Jeff Richey, professor of Asian Studies, notes the importance of helping students learn to care for themselves. “Is Berea producing whole healthy people who will go into the world making it whole and healthy?” he asked. “Students need this care and will use it. They are hungry for mindfulness.”
Through fall 2019, the College offered two or three Koru sessions each term. Last spring, after the College ended in-person instruction in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Richey emailed students about the opportunity to enroll in a free online Koru course offered by Duke University. To date, more than 100 students have completed a Koru program.
Dominique Jenkins ’20, an Asian Studies major from Louisville, said he benefitted from the Koru class. He made use of dynamic breathing—“it wakes you up,” he said—and body scans that allow him to feel an emotion arising and then decide how to respond. “I’ve gotten better at thinking collectedly,” he said.
Koru can help students “make friends with their minds,” said Jim Strand, executive administrative assistant to the academic vice president. He co-taught his first Koru class in 2019.
“Attention to breathing as a way to redirect the mind is a central piece in Koru,” he said. “You can become more creative if you can move past reacting to responding.”
Leading campus leaders
In addition to serving students, mindfulness education has been offered to faculty and staff. A fall 2015 dean’s reading group explored essays on higher education contemplative practices, with discussions continuing into the following spring. Two faculty and staff Koru classes have been offered, one in spring 2017, led by Phelps and Dr. Sue Reimondo, director of Counseling Services, and another in fall 2019, led by Richey and Stephanie Woodie, associate professor of health and human performance.
“The biggest impact of that class was learning to live in the moment,” said Dr. Mary Robert Garrett, associate professor of organic chemistry, a spring 2017 participant. At work and home, she tells herself that what she’s doing now is the most important thing. “Mindfulness helps us get out of ruts,” she said. “So many of us need a new lens.”
As Berea’s coordinator of advising, Garrett hopes to find ways to help advisors see the benefits of mindfulness for themselves and their students.
Koru instructors often incorporate mindfulness approaches into their other classes and work. Phelps teaches mindfulness in wellness and stress management classes. Woodie brings mindfulness to her wellness and yoga classes, including those conducted remotely. In wellness courses, she helps students understand the importance of reflection and understanding.
“They need to learn to be OK with not being OK—with being uncertain,” she said. “It’s a skill that’s important to emotional health.”
In yoga, a physical activity HHP class, and in her Dance in Healing and Therapy class taught in fall 2020, Woodie stresses body awareness. “We live our lives in our bodies, not our heads,” she explained. “The body is an important teacher.”
Reimondo agrees. In her counseling work, she urges students to use the Koru technique of meditative walking. That practice can bring about moments of joy, she says.
“Life is made out of ordinary moments—extraordinary if you pay attention,” Reimondo said. “Opportunities for joy help us to change the narrative by which we run our lives.”
Practicing gratitude
Koru students and others on campus have also benefitted from the mindfulness practice of expressing gratitude. In fall 2018, Dr. Jill Bouma, professor and chair of sociology, partnered with Judith Weckman, director of Institutional Research and Assessment, to study the effects of expressing gratitude among Berea College employees. About 100 staff members participated in the three-week program. Students in Bouma’s senior sociology seminar analyzed pre- and post-surveys and interviews. Results showed participants experienced benefits in daily health and felt a stronger sense of community.
Learning-training coordinator Mark Nigro included these results in a staff development workshop, “Effectively Expressing Appreciation in Challenging Times,” offered twice in the past two years.
“Effectively expressing appreciation benefits the receiver, the giver and the whole workplace environment,” Nigro said.
The simplicity and brevity of mindfulness practices are a strength, say those who work with them. The breath is a powerful tool for altering consciousness and can make our lives more manageable, Richey noted.
Woodie agrees. “You can experience moments of serenity and peace regardless of your circumstances,” she said. “Serenity is a choice.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.