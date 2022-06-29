When Roe v. Wade was overturned by the United States Supreme Court, the ruling was applauded and criticized, creating divided opinions on abortion, which had been legal since 1973.
The 6-3 ruling — Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization — last Friday returned power to the states to determine abortion rights. Kentucky has a trigger law that was passed in 2019 that outlaws abortion and took effect immediately following the ruling.
Kevin Slemp, pastor of Berea Baptist Church, praised the ruling and said “for many years it looked so unlikely that this day would ever come.”
“ In 1973, the Supreme Court invented a constitutional right to abortion although no such right was given in the Constitution itself,” he said. “Thankfully, their misapplication of the Constitution has been corrected and the issue has been sent back to the states. But, this does not mean that the pro-life cause has won. The case for the intrinsic worth of all human beings will now need to be made state by state.”
Union Church pastor Kent Gilbert believes that “God intends for us to have life and have it abundantly.”
“That means entering into the complexity of who and what should guide decisions about abortion,” he said. “Having a life of quality and safety, having a life of care and a caring community, having the right to exercise the heart and faith in each individual is just as sacred as is the collection of cells that grow into living children. In my own religious tradition, and at my own church, there is great diversity of thought about exactly when individual cells become a human being, capable of receiving a soul and exercising a life. I know many people of faith are similarly unsure.”
Gilbert citied Exodus 21:22-25 and is “swayed by the biblical account that suggests unless and until a child can survive outside the womb, it is not yet fully a body or a person.”
“In this example from the bible, a woman’s life is distinct and valued differently than an unborn fetus,” he said.
In his view, Slemp added that teaching the biblical principle that “ that all people are created by God in the image of God and are loved by God” and that includes the unborn.
“The most basic argument against abortion is not difficult to understand or communicate: It is wrong to kill an innocent person,” he said. “Abortion kills an innocent person. Therefore, abortion is wrong. May God grant that these simple truths find their way not merely into our legal codes, but into our hearts.”
Gilbert’s biggest issue with the “trigger law” is the language in the legislation.
“Whether one is opposed to abortion rights or not, I am gravely concerned that the 2019 “trigger law” now in effect was poorly crafted and will cause unintended harm,” he said. “There are further measures that were passed this year (now stayed in court proceedings) that would add even more barriers to sensible care even for those experiencing a spontaneous abortion ( also called a miscarriage). In my opinion it is immoral to deny care to or frighten doctors away from medical treatment that could seriously injurious but not “threaten a life sustaining organ.”
“What is the morality of making a 14 year old carry and bear the child of her rapist? Or in the case of a severe deformity that develops in the fetus, how can it be moral to force a couple into the prolonged agony of carrying that fetus until it is developed enough to suffer and feel the suffering of its inevitable death? Neither parents or potential child are served by this and the law makes no exception for these cases.”
Gilbert added that is “very much in support of women and their families who decided to bear children in any circumstance and hope that we might support them with everything they need.”
Slemp added that supporting pregnancy centers and educating today’s youth is a priority.
“We need to support our pregnancy help centers all the more, and do all that we can to help women receive the support they need to care for their newborn children,” he said. “We need to educate our youth and adults on the purpose and commitment of marriage and the awesome responsibility of parenting to hopefully reduce the number of unintended and unwanted pregnancies.”
