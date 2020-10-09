The Richmond City Commission, Madison County Fiscal Court and Berea City Council have agreed to set a “Trick or Treat” time for Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM, subject to the following guidelines, which are based on guidance from the Kentucky Public Health Department and advice from the Madison County Director of Public Health.
First, residents wanting to participate in trick or treat should put their porch light on. Residents who prefer not to participate should leave their porch light off during trick or treat hours.
Second, door to door trick or treating is discouraged. Instead, residents who choose to participate should place individually wrapped candy on their porch or on a table in their front yard or driveway;
Third, residents and trick or treaters should follow state guidelines on social distancing, wearing an appropriate face covering, hand washing and sanitizing, and to trick or treat in family groups only (reminder: Halloween costume masks do not count as a face covering). Specific guidance is available at https://www.madisoncountyhealthdept.org/ .
Lastly, all participants should avoid large groups and trick or treat in your own neighborhood while avoiding travel to other neighborhoods.
The Richmond Parks and Recreation Department invites all citizens to the “Halloween Hoedown Drive Thru Event” at Lake Reba Park on Thursday, October 22, from 6 – 8 PM. Vendors will have decorated booths set up along a pre-determined route for you to view and a limited number of goodie gags will be handed out at the end of the route.
In Berea, the Berea Chamber of Commerce and Berea Parks and Recreation Department are busy planning a “Drive Thru Balloon Glow” in the city and “Drive Thru Halloween in the Park” as an alternative Halloween event beginning at 7:00 PM on October 31, 2020. More information about this event will be shared soon.
Madison County Judge Executive, Reagan Taylor, along with Mayors Bruce Fraley and Robert Blythe encourage everyone to have a fun and safe Halloween.
