The Inn at Nicura Ranch is celebrating its 2nd Anniversary with expansion plans. The Kentucky destination is adding a fitness center, billiards room, home movie theater, and a sauna to its unique farm-stay experience.
The 15-acre ranch is anchored by a three-suite inn located in the property’s barn and offers its own unparalleled guest experience and is located at 735 S. Dogwood Dr.
The new additions will be located in the area of the inn called “the Loft.” The fitness center will include a weight machine, inversion chair, spin bike, elliptical machine, and yoga mats. The lounge-style billiards room will feature a pool table and dart board. The home theater will include more than 200 titles to choose from while relaxing in theater-style chairs and couches. The infrared sauna includes a built-in radio and color therapy in addition to detoxification and muscle relaxation.
“One of the most unique things about staying at Nicura is that guests get unprecedented access to our animals,” said Laura Parente-Comsa, who has co-owned the farm with her husband, Nick, since 2021. “In fact, guests staying in our Lavender Suite even have a window that gives them a full view of the goat stall. You can see our girls’ antics any time of the day or night from the comfort of your own suite.”
Guests at Nicura can request to help groom the horses and enjoy access to a private dog park, large fishing pond, private covered patios, and gardens. Farm free eggs are also available each morning.
“We are excited to be constantly evolving,” said Nick Comsa. “ Offering our guests unparalleled experiences, in addition to the ability to interact with the animals, is what makes the ranch so special. Adding the fitness center, billiards room, and sauna are the next step to giving guests a resort-style experience.”
