Log House Gallery offers visitors history

By Susan Buckmaster and Shannon Mullins, Berea College
Berea College’s Log House Craft Gallery is a cornerstone of Berea’s connection to craft. Since 1917, the Log House, the oldest, continually run craft gallery in the state of Kentucky, has provided consumers with a place to purchase craft and an outlet for artisans to sell their work.
One can’t really talk about the Log House Craft Gallery, though, without talking about Anna Ernberg, its original architect. Ernberg was a Swedish immigrant who left her mark as both a weaver and public speaker.
Born June 6, 1874 in Christianstad, Sweden, Ernberg emigrated to America with her husband, Hjalmar, and two sons, Otto and Axel, to pursue her trade in weaving. She soon found work as a weaving instructor at Columbia University’s Teachers College, but after 10 years of service, Ernberg’s life situation had changed.
Philis Alvic notes in her book, “Weavers of the Southern Highlands,” that 1911 Ernberg was a middle-aged widow when she finally wrote to friend, William Wade, to express her desire to relocate. Ernberg conveyed in her letter an awareness of Berea College’s mission and praised the mountain weaving traditions that William Goodall Frost, the college’s president, was making every effort to revive. Wade forwarded Ernberg’s sentiments to Frost, and she soon was offered the position of superintendent of Fireside Industries with the simple mandate to preserve “that which is traditional and familiar to the older women in the mountains.”
Within her first five years at Berea, Ernberg raised enough funds to begin construction on a building originally known as the “Log Palace.” In his book, “Building a College: An Architectural History of Berea College,” Robert Boyce describes the Log House, as it was later called, as a 68x40 foot plantation-style structure meant to honor the “revival of the colonial arts in the Southern Mountains and the mountain women who weave to educate their families.” Kentucky’s tulip poplar was the primary wood used in the building’s construction out of deference to the traditional mountain crafts that would find a home beneath its mighty beams and bead board. The three-story Log House included salesfloors, showrooms, production, finishing rooms, craft storage and housing for the Ernberg family. The building was dedicated on May 2, 1917 with an overhead cost of $15,000.
Ernberg’s vision for traditional crafts and its strong cultural presence in the Berea community did not begin or end with the completion of the Log House, however. She quickly was dissatisfied with the amount of space the building afforded and began fundraising efforts to expand. With the financial backing of Kentucky’s Lt. Gov. Samuel Thruston Ballard, Ernberg laid the commemorative cornerstone for the Sunshine Ballard Cottage in 1921.
To both increase production and ease the physical burden of the weavers, Ernberg designed a smaller counterbalance loom that put less strain on the craftsperson’s body while also fitting more easily into quaint Appalachian cabins. According to Alvic, Ernberg’s campaign for more accommodating weaving environments at one point allowed her to employ as many as 23 half-day students alongside 114 girls who worked two-hour shifts to meet their contracted labor hours with Berea College. Ernberg also commissioned work from 112 homes spread throughout the region. Her ever expanding workplace made room for noteworthy pupils such as Lucy Morgan, founder of the Penland School for Crafts, and Lou Tate, founder of the Little Loom House in Louisville.
In 1930, prominent journalist Ida Tarbell was asked to “name the 50 living women who in my judgment have done the most for the welfare of the United Sates, whether in business, in the arts, professions, social service, or other callings.” The measuring rod Ms. Tarbell used contained three distinct notches: “Ability (1) to initiate or create; (2) to lead or inspire; (3) to carry on.” Berea College’s Ernberg, in Ms. Tarbell’s estimation, measured up to all three standards. Amongst such inspiring names as Helen Keller, Margaret Sanger, Jane Addams, Mary McLeod Bethune, Edith Wharton, Willa Cather and Amelia Earhart, Ernberg’s name was listed under “Educators, Teachers, Scholars.”
Ernberg continued as superintendent of Fireside Industries until she retired in poor health in 1936 and later passed away on April 1, 1940 at the age of 66. The stone’s inscription read:
Not until the Loom is silent
and the shuttles cease to fly
shall God unroll the pattern
and tell the reason why
The dark threads are as needed
in the Master’s skillful hands
as the Threads of Gold and Silver
in the pattern He has planned.
Today, The Log House Craft Gallery continues the tradition of supporting Appalachian artists through the purchase and sale of their products. When you step into the Log House today, however, you will find artisanal craft from more than 500 artists across the globe. The portfolio continues to grow with new items and new up-and-coming artists.
Thanks to Ernberg’s fundraising talents, the Log House is a huge, three-story structure, home to specialty rooms like a yarn room, garden room, toy room and Christmas room. But the pinnacle of new products is housed on the first floor where you can find extraordinary hand-crafted kitchen items from cast-iron skillets to hand-forged knives and copper pots.
“Every time I walk into the Log House, I fall in love with something new, said Susan Buckmaster, Berea College director of business development and guest relations. “There’s an energy there you can’t find anywhere else. You can’t help but feel the creative talents of generations of artists in the store. The artists pour a little piece of their heart and soul into every item they make. It’s why I smile every time I go in. You can feel the artists’ energy and you know that when you buy something from the Log House, the artist is sharing a piece of themselves with you. It’s a kind of connection you can’t get just anywhere.
“I think lots of times, people forget about the Log House when they need something for their home or a gift for a friend,” she continued.
“It sits just outside of College Square and easily can be out of sight, out of mind.”
Buckmaster wants to invite the Berea community and others to drop by the Log House store.
“If you haven’t been in for a while, we might just surprise you with all our new merchandise and new artists—we have something for everyone,” Buckmaster said. “Come meet our new staff and let them show you around.
“Watch for our monthly kitchen events. If you like to be in the kitchen, be sure to follow us on Facebook so you don’t miss any of the events.”
The Log House’s next event will be Mardi Gras themed, welcoming back Chef Johnathon on Feb. 25 to teach a hands-on class that will create a classic pasta dish.
To learn more about the event, scan the QR code above or call (859) 985-3226.
