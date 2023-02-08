Mrs. Lois Marie Benge Baker, 92, of Berea, the widow of Robert Clifford Baker, passed away Wednesday after- noon, February 1, 2023.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, February 13, 2023 at
the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Rev. Mark McGuire officiating. Burial will follow at Madison Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday morning and continue until the hour of service.
Combs, Parsons and Collins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
