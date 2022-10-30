The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 11 in London is investigating a fatal collision involving a London Police Department (London PD) Officer. At approximately 12:49 a.m. Sunday, KSP Post 11 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of South Main Street and KY 229 Barbourville Street in the city limits of London in Laurel County.
The preliminary investigation indicated that a 2022 Ram Pickup Truck operated by Casey P. Byrd, 36, of Oneida, Tennessee was traveling North on KY 229 (Barbourville Rd) when his vehicle entered the intersection of South Main Street and struck a 2019 Dodge Charger Police Cruiser traveling Southbound on South Main Street operated by on-duty London PD Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, of Keavy.
As a result of the collision, officer Medlock suffered life-threatening injuries, and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office. Mr. Byrd was not injured in the collision.
Alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in this collision. Mr. Byrd was arrested and charged with: Murder — Police Officer and Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence 1st Aggravating Circumstance
Mr. Byrd was transported to the Laurel County Correctional Center.
The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team is continuing the investigation. They were assisted at the scene by Post 11 personnel, the London Police Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Laurel County EMS, London City Fire Department, London ECO Tech, Laurel County Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.
