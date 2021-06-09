RICHMOND — One of downtown Richmond’s oldest and most beautiful buildings soon will be getting some much-needed TLC.
At Tuesday’s regular scheduled Fiscal Court meeting, magistrates approved a memorandum of understanding with the Administrative Office of the Courts for a more than $12 million renovation of the Madison County Courthouse.
The agreement is the culmination of a multi-year effort by local and state leaders to secure state funding for the project.
Officials hoped to have the project included in state funding last year, but it was dropped from the state budget, in part to COVID-19.
But thanks to the tireless efforts over the last year by Madison County’s own, State Representative Deanne Frazier and State Senator Jared Carpenter, and Madison County Judge/Executive Reagan Taylor, funding for the project was included in the 2021 General Assembly Budget.
“This project has been a long time coming. We’ve been talking about this project for a long time and I am so thankful that we did get that bill passed. It is a Capital Project and once it’s a Capital Project there’s no taking it away at that point,” Taylor said.
“We really hope to be starting on some of those renovation in the next couple of months. It’s very exciting and refreshing.”
The AOC will oversee the design, financing and construction of the project.
And while Madison County will issue bonds on the project, it will be the AOC which will be making the direct bond payments.
That fact was something that District 3 magistrate John Tudor wanted to emphasize.
“I just want to make sure everybody knows that the renovation of the big white courthouse will be done by the AOC and it will not cost any county funds. It’s all made through funds from the court system,” Tudor said.
During the renovation, the Circuit Court room will be moved into the nearby former Chase Bank building.
Airport board expands
The Fiscal Court also approved the first reading of an interlocal agreement between the Madison County Airport Board, Eastern Kentucky University, Madison County Fiscal Court, the Richmond City Commission and the Berea City Council which expands the Airport Board from its current six members to eight members and gives EKU two seats on the board.
The move was made possible by HB 158 which was passed in the 2021 General Assembly which permitted EKU to be a constituent party of the Air Board and allows it to nominate two members to the board.
Tudor said he felt it was only fitting that EKU have representation on the board,
“I think it’s only fair that EKU has two members on the board. They do a lot of work out there so they should have representation on the board,” he said.
In other business the court:
• Approved Madison County Road Department annual bids, giving the asphalt contract to the Allen Co. Inc, bulk oils to Apollo Oil, concrete to Concrete Materials Co. LLC, culverts to Interstate Construction Products, petroleum to Kentucky Potroleum Supply and rock to Allen Co.
• Approved a resolution for a Fiscal Year 2021 RAISE grant application.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance recommending a zone change request to change property located at 1449 and 1479 Barnes Mill Road from zone UC7 to UC1. The Madison County Planning Commission recommended the change because the properties located between Curtis Pike and Crutcher Pike are more suitable for residential use. The motion was approved by a 4-1 vote with Tudor abstaining.
• Approved the first reading of an ordinance recommending a zone change request for property located at 2300 Battlefield Memorial Highway from R7 to RC4. The Planning Commission recommended that the property located at the intersection of Kirksville Road, Hwy. 499 and Hwy. 421 be rezoned because the current zoning is inappropriate and the RC4 zoning was more appropriate.
• Approved a Memorandum of Agreement between the Madison County EMA and the Madison County Health Department.
• Approved the reappointment of Larry Todd to the Southern Madison Water Board
• Approved the reappointment of Valerie Hines and Mike Mavity to the Board of Adjustments.
• Approved the hiring of Steve Brock as a CDL general laborer
• Approved the hiring of Jessie Lyndsey a kennel technician at the Animal Shelter
Judges Report
• Richmond’s July 4 Extravaganza will be Sunday July 4 at Lake Reba Recreational Complex. Gates open at 5 p.m. with fireworks beginning around 10 p.m. More information can be found on the Richmond Parks and Recreation website.
• Berea’s July 4 Celebration is still in its final planning stages. Contact the Berea Parks and Recreation for more information.
• Repaving has begun on portions of the EKU Bypass in Richmond. Taylor urged motorists to avoid the area when possible.
• The bridge over the CSX Railroad on Menelaus Road, HWY 1983 has been deemed unsafe by the Kentucky Highway Department and will be closed until further notice. Motorists are advised to find other alternate routes.
• The Madison County Courthouse will be closed on Friday July 2 for the Independence Day Holiday.
