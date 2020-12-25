Longtime Madison County District 1 Magistrate Larry Combs passed away Friday.
Combs served areas of Big Hill, Wallacetown, Dreyfus, Bobtown and Duluth during his tenure on the Madison County Fiscal Court.
Magistrate Combs proudly served the people of Madison County and District 1, which represents southern Madison County and the City of Berea. He was elected in Nov. 1981 and sworn into office on Jan. 1, 1982. At the time of his passing, Combs was the longest actively serving magistrate in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
“It has been an honor to serve with Larry over the past six years," Madison County Judge Executive Reagan Taylor said. "His wealth of knowledge, experience, and leadership has been a critical part of the direction of our County over the past 38 years. Magistrate Combs always ended his magistrate report at every fiscal court meeting with his iconic catch phrase, ‘I’m just happy to be here, Judge.’ I sure hope Larry knew how happy we all were to have him there."
Combs was known for many things, but without a doubt his love for his family and his dogs were at the top of the list.
"Larry was an honest and honorable leader who always looked out for those he was elected to serve," the Madison County Democratic Party said in a statement. "A lifelong Democrat, Larry loved people, and he used his post to fight for them. Leaders like Larry are too few, and the loss of this one will be deeply felt by this community."
During a Fiscal Court meeting earlier this month, Taylor asked for thoughts and prayers for Combs, who was battling an undisclosed illness.
“Larry has been in the hospital for about three weeks now,” Taylor said at the time. “I’ve been in communication with him through his daughter. He’s been struggling, and he appreciates everyone’s prayers and support very much. I know that’s what he would have wanted me to let everybody know.”
• Under Kentucky Revised Statutes 63.190, in the event of a vacancy in the magistrate position, the appointment is made by the Governor. There is no deadline set in statute by when a decision must be made by Office of the Governor.
