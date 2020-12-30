1 A world-wide pandemic held a firm grip on the state, county and city during the final nine months of the year, disrupting our normal lives and bringing heartbreak to several families in the community. As of Tuesday, more than 5,000 cases were reported in Madison County and 36 deaths.
2 Protests following the deaths of George Floyd and Louisville native Breonna Taylor were held at the intersection near Boone Square and Union Church and protesters addressed their concerns over racial equality across the nation last summer. A solidarity march was held in support of Black Lives Matter in July.
3 A “Berea Backs the Blue” March was held in August in support of local law enforcement officers. Approximately 1,400 supporters participated in the event. Former Berea Council member David Rowlette read a resolution supporting police when the marchers reached City Hall.
4 The City of Berea welcomed a new high-tech employer to the city when AppHarvest broke ground for a 15-acre greenhouse, which will produce leafy green vegetables. The Berea facility will be one of three large operations in Central Kentucky, including one at Speedwell in Madison County and another in Morehead.
5 Berea City officials opted not to open the Berea City Pool because of the pandemic. “Due to the significant lead time required to start-up, maintain, and operate the facility, it is not feasible to consider opening our facility. We are hopeful to resume operations in 2021,” City officials said. In addition, the July 4 celebration was held on a much-lower scale than years past.
6 The Spoonbread Festival was canceled and the Berea Chamber of Commerce had a drive-thru balloon glow on Oct. 31 for trick-or-treaters throughout the city. In addition to the Spoonbread event, the yearly Madison County Fair and Horse Show, was called off because of COVID-19 concerns. The Fair was scheduled for July 24-Aug. 1. The Berea Arts and Crafts Festival also was canceled and the annual twilight Christmas parade also was called off this year. Some Festival of the Learnshops were held virtually. The First Friday and Levitt AMP summer concert series also was canceled last summer.
7 The Berea City Council welcomed two members during a swearing-in ceremony earlier this month. Newcomers Katie Startzman and Teresa Scenters joined incumbents Cora Jane Wilson, Ronnie Terrill, Steve Caudill, Jerry Little, Jim Davis and John Payne and will serve the next two years.
8 Madison County Clerk Kenny Barger oversaw a unique primary and general election, with the expansion and addition of mail-in voting and early voting, giving voters three options at the polls this year. During the general election in November, 44,309 voters cast their ballots, with 9,346 voting on election day, 15,018 by absentee and 19,945 were cast via early voting. The county, as with most locations in the state, allowed open voting with no precincts, called voting super centers.
9 One of three men arrested on child sex charges was found dead at 108 Lorraine Court. Stephen Pulsford, 61, had previously been serving as an associate professor at Berea College before his arrest. No foul play was suspected in the case.
10 Madison County Schools split time during the new year with online and in-person classes because of the pandemic. The Berea Independent Schools held their classes strictly online during the first semester. Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 were canceled because of the virus threat and most high schools held their ceremonies virtually.
