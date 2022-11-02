Oct. 26, 1922
The flat iron building on the corner of Chestnut and Boone Streets, was destroyed by fire on Sunday night, October 23. It housed the Berea Baking Company. The fire, which originated in an oil burner, was believed to have exploded when baker John Nix attempted to light it. Owing to the confusion among the members of the fire department as to the direction of the fire, they arrived too late to save the building. However, their tenacity in hanging with the raging flames until 1 a.m. undoubtably saved adjoining buildings from destruction. The building, owned by A. F. Scruggs of Berea was valued at $2,500 and was insured for $2,000. The equipment contained inside of the building was worth approximately $2,000. $1,000 of that equipment belonged to Johnson and Howe, who were operating the establishment.
Oct. 30, 1947
The annual banquet for all 4-H Club County Champions and 4-H Club Leaders sponsored by the Berea Kiwanis Club was held Friday, November 7th at Boone Tavern. It was announced that the County Agent’s Office featured on the program would be reporting on the prize-winning projects by the County Champions and recognition of the two district champions from Southern Madison district. John Hesse, President of the Kiwanis Club, would extend a welcome to 4-Hers and would be answered by Harold Bowman, newly elected county 4-H Club president. Following the welcome and response, Ernestene Lamb, song leader, lead a group song. Evelyn Callihan, retiring secretary, officiated the remaining pledges. Albert Schumacher, president of the County 4-H Council introduced club leaders and the 4-H Council members. William Robert Hutcherson introduced county champions. Hutcherson was the retiring county 4-H president. Following introductions of the county champions, Mrs. Helen Blanton, County Home Demonstration Agent, introduced the two district champions, William Robert Hutcherson, Poultry Champion and Shirley Belle Johnson, Housekeeping Champion.
Nov. 1, 1972
With a renewed pledge of support from Berea and Richmond business and civic leaders, Berea College trustees voted to continue the outdoor drama, “Wilderness Road,” for another year. College president Willis D. Weatherford said the board at its fall meeting agreed to continue Paul Green’s drama on the basis of a commitment from the Friends of the Berea Outdoor Drama Association to rails $10,000 toward the 1980 production costs.
Oct. 29, 1992
Re-established in January of 1992, the Bluegrass Chapter of the Dream Factory, had successfully fulfilled the dreams of three children and was currently working on a fourth. All of this was made possible by hard work and creative fund-raising ideas by local chapter members. The only compensation these volunteers received was a big smile from those children who had had their dreams come true. The Madison County Chapter had hosted several fund-raising events during the year beginning with a benefit trail ride called “Ride for the Rainbow.” The event was co-sponsored by a local trail club. Despite adverse weather conditions, all riders had a good time and made new friends while raising money to fulfil the dreams of another child. Several other fund-raising events were held including a shape-a thon, Tupperware sales, and a golf scramble. Each of these were supported by the public and were financially successful according to officials with the organization.
