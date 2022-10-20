October 12, 1922
The Madison County Fiscal Court stepped forward when it voted to appropriate $600 toward paying for the services of a trained nurse for Madison County. This appropriation followed an offer by the State Board of Health to put up $900 for this purpose, providing the county would meet the other necessary $600. This step puts Madison in line with 74 other counties in the state and will bring the care of a nurse to many who had previously been neglected.
October 16, 1947
Mayor John L. Gay and John F. Dean, the only two charter members of the Kiwanis Club of Berea who had been continuously active with the club activities for the entire twenty-five years, would be honored at a banquet held by the club on October 17th at Boone Tavern. Mayor Gay and Mr. Dean would be presented with pins signifying their 25-year membership which would list them among the membership of the Kiwanis International Legion of Honor. The principal speaker at the banquet was to be Mr. Marcus Redwine of the Kiwanis Club of Winchester. It was the Winchester club that sponsored the Berea organization twenty-five years ago and presented the charter to the local club in 1922. The Berea club in turn sponsored the newly organizing Richmond club in 1946 and it was anticipated that a member of that organization would attend the banquet. Officials from the Kentucky-Tennessee district of the Kiwanis club would also be in attendance and would take part in the program.
October 11, 1979
During a regularly scheduled meeting, the Madison County Fiscal Court passed a motion setting the county tax rate at 10.1 cents per $100 of assessment. OF that amount 65% would be allocated to the general fund and the remaining 35% would go toward road improvements. Several other tax rates were set by second reading of Ordinance No. 79-8 for the 1979-1980 fiscal year. All of the following figures were based upon $100 assessment: bank shares 19 cents; Health Department, 1.6 cents; County Extension 1.3; and the Madison County School Board 9 cents. Court Clerk Charles Wagers stated he had not yet received the tax figures from the Berea Independent School Board but was anticipating those numbers within a few days.
October 15, 1992
Thomas J. Vaughn, Radiologist at Berea Hospital, was named a fellow of the American College of Radiology (ACR). The announcement was made at the annual ACR meeting held in Phoenix, Arizona September 12 – 16, 1992. Selected for his outstanding contributions to the field of radiology, Vaughn was named as one of new fellows by the College’s Board of Chancellors. Fellowships in the College are awarded to members for significant scientific or clinical research in the field of radiology or significant contributions to its literature. Criteria for selection also include performance of outstanding service as a teacher of radiology, service to organized medicine and an outstanding reputation among colleagues and the local community as a result of long-term superior service. ACE is a national organization serving over 28,000 radiologist, radiational oncologists, and radiological physicists, with programs focusing on the practice of radiology and the delivery of comprehensive radiological health services.
— Libby Horn
